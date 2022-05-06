Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

AAA: Indiana sees biggest gas price increase

Indiana saw one of the biggest increases in gas prices of any state.

AAA says the price in the state is up 16 cents over the past week.

Only 10 states say that large of an increase.

The state average gas price is $4.20 a gallon.

American employers added 428,000 jobs in April

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

We thought it might drop to 3.5%, which would have been the lowest since February 2020.

Manufacturing added 55,000 jobs last month. It was one of the biggest sectors of job additions last month.

USDA: Price of eggs is up

Nationally, the average price of grade A large eggs last week was $1.66 a dozen, up 12% from the prior week and nearly 73% from last year, according to the USDA.

Shoppers are paying about 5% more for whole chickens than a year ago, making poultry a relative bargain given grocery prices overall are 10% higher and the price of beef is up 16%.

The reason is the bird flu.

Johnson & Johnson stock falls

Johnson and Johnson’s stock fell as the Food and Drug Administration limited the use of the vaccine to people 18 and older for whom other shots aren’t accessible or clinically appropriate.

The reason was a rare blood clotting disorder.

However, J&J’s single-shot vaccine has been noted for its convenience compared to two-shot vaccines, especially in remote areas and in populations like the homeless who may be difficult to give repeat immunizations.