Here's a look at Friday's business headlines

Monthly job report just released

390,000 jobs were added last month and the unemployment rate is at 3.6%, according to a new monthly job news report Friday.

Interest rates were starting to go up when this number came out.

U.S. car sales at recession levels

U.S. new-car sales dipped below an annualized 13 million vehicles in May, prompting analysts at RBC to say they are at “recessionary levels.”

But, slow car sales may be more due to the supply chain shortage and just fewer cars to sell.

Inflation causing wedding guests to decline invitations

Inflation is making it more difficult for wedding attendees to afford the costs associated with the events, such as plane tickets, hotel rooms, new outfits and gifts.

Some are declining invitations altogether due to the expense.

There are an estimated 2.5 million weddings happening in the U.S. this year, the most since 1984.

NASA selects Axiom Space, Collins Aerospace to develop spacesuits

NASA has selected Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace to develop the next spacesuits for astronauts working outside the International Space Station, exploring the moon on Artemis missions and preparing for future human missions to Mars.

Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace will be responsible for the design, development, qualification, certification and production of the spacesuits.