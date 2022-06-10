Business

Friday’s business headlines

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Consumer prices surged 8.6% in May

Inflation numbers are hotter than expected at 8.6% year over year.

Some experts believed inflation might have peaked back in April, May’s number was the highest since 1981.

Harris Poll: 90% of Americans concerned about food prices

About 90% of Americans are concerned about food prices, according to a survey conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of Alpha Foods.

More than half of those surveyed said that rising meat prices made them more curious about trying plant-based food and dairy options.

Others are also shifting their shopping habits to take fewer trips or are forgoing their favorite brands.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy drug dealer sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

Crime Watch 8 /

Missing child ‘Baby Holly’ found alive after more than 40 years

National /

Experience the Caribbean islands without leaving Indianapolis

Local /

Don’t miss the WonderRoad Music Festival at Garfield Park

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.