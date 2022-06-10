Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Consumer prices surged 8.6% in May

Inflation numbers are hotter than expected at 8.6% year over year.

Some experts believed inflation might have peaked back in April, May’s number was the highest since 1981.

Harris Poll: 90% of Americans concerned about food prices

About 90% of Americans are concerned about food prices, according to a survey conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of Alpha Foods.

More than half of those surveyed said that rising meat prices made them more curious about trying plant-based food and dairy options.

Others are also shifting their shopping habits to take fewer trips or are forgoing their favorite brands.