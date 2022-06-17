Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Kroger: Shoppers buying less, switching to store brands

Kroger says shoppers are buying less and switching to store brands.

The CEO says rising inflation has consumers rethinking their shopping and eating habits.

Kroger is the latest major chain to highlight consumer shifts in response to rising prices for food, gas, rent and other goods and services.

1,400 flights canceled yesterday

1,400 flights were canceled Thursday, one of the worst days of cancellations this year.

The cancellations came less than three weeks after airlines kicked off the summer travel season by canceling about 2,800 flights in a five-day stretch around the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg is meeting with airline executives to try to prevent mass cancellations.

Increase in fuel thefts

There’s a a growing wave of fuel heists across the country as prices soar.

Police say as gas costs continue to soar, black market dealers are brazenly stealing fuel and reselling it at a discount on the street.

While some gas thieves simply fill up oversize tanks and take off, others are more sophisticated measures like installing “pulsators” inside pumps that regulate price and fuel flow.

Elon Musk says there may be layoffs if he buys Twitter

Elon Musk told employees at the Twitter all-hands meeting that he prefers in office work, free speech and there may be layoffs if he is successful in buying the company.

He deflected a question about whether he planned to become the CEO, saying he doesn’t care about titles.