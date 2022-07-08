Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Long-term mortgage rates easing

Average long-term us mortgage rates eased again this week.

While the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, longer-term rates like those in mortgages have actually been falling on worries about a slowdown or even a recession.

28% of Americans refuse to buy electric vehicles

28%of Americans say they still won’t buy an electric vehicle, according to a Consumer Reports survey issued Thursday.

Price, range, and access to charging stations remain the primary barriers to buying an EV, but Consumer Reports identified a new factor: a lack of education about battery-electric cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Walmart making in-home delivery service available to Walmart+ members

Walmart is making its in-home delivery service available to Walmart+ subscribers for an extra $7 per month, or $40 per year.

The service brings groceries and other goods from your local Walmart inside your home.

The monthly cost doesn’t count the added fees associated with purchasing a compatible $49.95 level smart lock, $49.95 Genie automatic garage door opener, or garage keypad that delivery drivers will use to open your front door or garage.

GameStop fires CFO Mike Recupero

GameStop has fired its chief financial officer, Mike Recupero.

The company also laid off workers across multiple departments as part of an aggressive turnaround plan.

GameStop is undergoing a massive effort to become more of an eCommerce company and less dependent on brick-and-mortar stores.

Levi’s reports positive quarter

Levi’s reported another upbeat quarter and says it is benefiting as “Casual Friday” now stretches over the entire workweek at many offices.

Levi’s also says that customers are buying its baggy and high-waisted jeans for social events.

Still, the company’s stock is down 36% this year.