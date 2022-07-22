Business

Friday’s business headlines

Friday's business headlines

Used car prices averaging $10,000 more than normal

Consumers are shelling out an average of $10,000 more for used cars than if prices were ‘normal’.

CoPilot Research found that nearly-new vehicles, those between one and three years old, have an average listing price that is $13,145 more than what it would be if typical depreciation had occurred over the past two years.

The average price tag for a used vehicle is an estimated $33,341.

Domino’s delivery struggles due to driver shortage

Domino’s says it’s struggling to get pizzas delivered due to a shortage of drivers.

Delivery sales at stores open at least a year fell 11.7% year-over-year in the second quarter.

Facebook restoring chronological feed

Facebook is restoring the chronological feed for friends posts.

This will make it easier to keep up with the posts of your Facebook friends.

The app will still open up to a personalized feed on the home tab where content Facebook believes you care about will appear.

Snapchat slowing hiring

Snapchat is the latest tech company to slow hiring. The company’s earnings missed expectations.

It’s the latest chapter in a tough year for Snapchat. The company’s stock has lost almost two-thirds of its value in 2022.

Live-action “Stranger Things” spinoff gets green light

Yes, “Stranger Things” is coming to an end, but its upside-down stories will live on.

Both a live-action “Stranger Things” spinoff and a “stage play set within the world and mythology” of the show are coming from Upside Down pictures, a new production company founded by the show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers.