Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Purdue, Ivy Tech

Purdue’s college of liberal arts is working with Ivy Tech on a 3-year degree on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.

The program is open to Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette students being this fall.

Students can earn a BA in communication, English literature, history, law and society, police science or sociology.

Purdue counselors will help the students then find careers.

Kroger

Kroger will start offering free diabetes screenings nationwide.

The free screenings will take place at Kroger stores through June 22.

Those interested in recieving the free screening and assessment can click here for more information.

FedEx

FedEx will start delivering packages seven days a week.

With people ordering everything from couches to groceries online, carriers are scrambling to meet demand.

The Sunday delivery will start next year.

Salesforce

Salesforce bans companies that sell certain types of guns from using its software.

The policy will bar customers that sell a range of firearms, including automatic and certain semi-automatic firearms, 3D printed guns and even blueprint for such guns.

Both Amazon and Ebay ban the sale of firearms on their platforms, although both allow for the sale of some firearm accessories.