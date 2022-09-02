Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

August jobs report out Friday morning

Economists expect 318,000 jobs were added in August and that the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5%, according to Dow Jones.

The new numbers will be out at 8:30 am today.

A strong number could trigger more selling and a move up in bond yields since investors will assume it will make the fed more aggressive about raising interest rates.

Best Indiana employer: the U.S. Department of Defense

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile their fourth annual list of America’s best employers by state.

In Indiana, it’s the Department of Defense.

The highest-ranking Indiana-based company was Community Health at number three.

The list was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

Movie being made about GameStop “meme stock” situation

A movie is being made about the GameStop “meme stock” situation.

It’s called “Dumb Money” and stars Seth Rogan and Pete Davidson.

A group of Reddit-based retail investors on the wall street bets page boosted shares of GameStop in 2021 in an effort to hammer short-selling hedge funds.