Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Analyst predicts success for Lilly’s obesity drug

An analyst says Lilly’s obesity drug, Mounjaro, will be a big hit.

The drug got regulatory approval as a diabetes treatment in May. Approval to use it as a weight-loss remedy is still in the works, but UBS thinks Wall Street’s estimates for potential sales are out of date and fail to recognize the size of the opportunity.

UBS expects the FDA to expedite approval and that it could bring in 25 billion a year in sales.

Lilly stock was up nearly 5%.

FedEx to raise shipping rates 6.9%

FedEx will raise shipping rates by 6.9% as it combats the economic slowdown.

Inflation in the U.S. has been hovering near four-decade highs.

Walmart testing free return pickup

Walmart is trying to make it easier for you to return that thing you don’t want anymore.

The retailer said some of its subscription members can get their returns picked up free starting next month, a new perk ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Walmart+ subscribers in some markets can use the company’s app to schedule a pickup for their return items.

More companies trying a four-day workweek

More than 70 companies in Britain are undergoing a six-month experiment in which their employees get a paid day off each week. So far, most companies say it’s going well.

Thirty-five of the 41 companies that responded to a survey said they were “Likely” or “Extremely likely” to consider continuing the four-day workweek beyond the end of the trial in late November.

Companies say productivity wasn’t impacted and customers didn’t notice.

Cotsco not raising membership fees

Costco says it won’t raise prices for now on its membership fees — or its famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.

Costco has hiked prices on some items over the last year due to rising inflation, but the company has promised to keep the cost of two of the company’s mainstays consistent, at least for now.