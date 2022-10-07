Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

New jobs report out Friday

When the government releases its latest monthly jobs report on Friday, all eyes will be searching for signs that the labor market is loosening up — a key factor weighing on the Federal Reserve as it figures out its next steps to fight inflation.

Economists expect the headline figure to show 250,000 jobs were added in the last month. That would be the smallest monthly gain in nearly two years, and well below the average of more than 510,000 for the past 12 months.

Judge delays Elon Musk and Twitter trial

A Delaware judge ruled that Elon Musk has until Oct. 28 to close his acquisition of Twitter if he wants to avoid a trial, granting Musk a slight delay.

Earlier in the day, the Telsa CEO said he wanted to return to his original agreement to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, and asked the social media company to end all litigation in order to close the deal. Twitter refused.

Halloween prices on the rise

The cost of almost everything Halloween-related is on the rise, with Americans spending more on candy, costumes, decorations, and tickets to events, according to the National Retail Federation.

A National Retail Federation survey says the average American household is expected to dole out $100 on Halloween this year, up from about $86 in 2019.

Mcdonald’s workers ask people to stop ordering adult Happy Meals

McDonald’s workers are getting stressed out by all the orders for adult Happy Meals.

The employees are going on social media and begging people to stop ordering the meals, which are only available through the end of the month.

The workers say they are running out of boxes and toys and customers are getting mad.