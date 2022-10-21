Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Home sales drop yet again

U.S. home sales dropped for an eighth straight month in September.

The slowdown in the market is expected to continue as mortgage rates approach 7%, up from about 3% a year earlier.

Airlines push high jet fuel prices onto customers

Airlines are being forced to pay more to fuel their planes and consumers are bearing the brunt of the cost.

According to the International Air Transport Association, the price for a barrel of jet fuel nearly doubled from the beginning of 2022 to about mid-summer.

As a result, Yahoo! Money projects that airplane tickets around the Thanksgiving holiday will be up about 41%.

American Airlines: Pilot shortage could last years

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom says it could take another three years to resolve pilot shortages that have plagued the industry during and following the coronavirus pandemic.

That means fewer flights and higher prices until it’s resolved.

American says it is looking to hire close to 2,000 pilots this year.

Report: Musk could slash Twitter staff by nearly 75%

Elon musk’s plans for Twitter involve slashing its staff by nearly 75% in a matter of months, according to “The Washington Post.”

Musk, whose $44 billion purchase of the social network is set to close by Oct. 28, would reduce Twitter’s staff to just more than 2,000 people, compared with the 7,500 it currently employs.

“The Post” cites comments Musk’s comments to potential investors; however, Twitter is telling employees there are no plans for layoffs.

Survey: Americans’ brains shut down when they hear the word “data”

More than 7 in 10 Americans suffer from “data dread’, according to a new survey.

Research of 2,000 adults found that 29% admit their brain shuts down when they see or hear the word “data.”

Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by datacamp, the survey also found that 54% of Americans believe that, in the current economic climate, improving their data skills would put them at an advantage.