INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Childcare

In Indiana, families spend $4,278 on childcare with 26% of income going to center-based childcare.

Business Insider says all data is for families who pay for center-based care for their school-aged children typically before and after school, which last nine months.

Student loan debt

An astounding number of bankruptcies are being driven by student loan debt.

A LendEdu survey says 32% of consumers filing for chapter 7 bankruptcy carry student loan debt.

According to Student Loan Hero, the average student-loan debt per graduating student in 2018 who took out loans $29,800.

Uber drone

Uber plans to start delivering food by drone this summer.

It has been testing this in San Diego using fast food meals from McDonald’s.

It says it’s been working closely with the FAA to ensure that we’re meeting requirements and prioritizing safety.

Facebook

Facebook’s new cryptocurrency has some big backers.

Visa, Mastercard, Paypal and Uber are among firms that will invest $10 million each in a consortium that will govern the digital coin.

According to multiple reports, the company has been creating its own digital currency and intends to officially announce it next week.