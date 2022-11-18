Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Report: 1 in 4 Americans will skip Thanksgiving this year

Soaring food prices are forcing some to cut back or cancel celebrations. Personal Capital says 1 in 4 Americans will skip Thanksgiving. One in three say they’ll have a smaller celebration.

A high percentage are cutting back on one dish to save money.

Gasbuddy: National average could be $3.68 per gallon

Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high. According to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “turkey day” gas prices ever. Come Thanksgiving, GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68 per gallon, up nearly 30 cents from 2021.

The current average price in Indianapolis is $3.94 a gallon. A year ago it was $3.35.

Italian company looking to build massive solar factory

An italian energy company called Enel is building a massive solar factory in the U.S. The company is looking at potential sites from the Great Lakes to Texas, giving priority to locations where it can move fast to set up operations. It will be a billion dollar plant and make solar cells.

Boston dynamics accuses rival of stealing design

The robot dog maker. Boston Dynamics accused a rival of stealing their design and then strapping a gun to it. Boston Dynamics filed a lawsuit in a Delaware court this week against Philadelphia-based ghost robotics, alleging that the firm violated Boston dynamics’ patents. Boston dynamics announced in early October that it is staunchly against the weaponization of its robots in any form.

Thursday brought another day of drops for the stock market. Federal Reserve governors were out making speeches and talked about raising interest rates.