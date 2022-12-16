Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Roughly 2 in 3 renters thinking about moving to cheaper place

Nearly 2 in every 3 American workers say they’ve thought about moving to a cheaper place due to the current cost of living, leading many Americans to believe they’ll never become homeowners.

Research from Lemonade and OnePoll shows that 74% of renters are worried about the current state of the economy, and 7 in 10 reported that their income is not enough to cover rent, bills, and home essentials.

Study: Over 30% of Twitter users considering leaving platform

While 69% of Twitter users say they have not left the platform due to the company’s new leadership, 31% say they’ve already left or are thinking about it, according to a study conducted by Propeller Insights for Bospar Public Relations.

The study also found that many brands and individuals are still deciding how they want to react to ongoing changes to company leadership and policy.

American Airlines to require more points for frequent flyer status

American Airlines travelers will need more points to earn the lowest tier of frequent flyer status.

The airline is also getting rid of “Milesaaver” and “anytime” categories for redemptions.

Airlines had more generous mileage and status offers earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic when travel slumped.

Major changes looming for stock market investors

Major changes could be coming to how millions of everyday investors buy and sell stocks.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed a rule it says would add competition to a part of the stock trading system for retail investors.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler says everyday people don’t have the same benefits as larger, deeper-pocketed investors, who are often able to execute orders at the best price possible.

Netflix ad-supported plan missing 245 movies, 118 TV shows

It looks like Netflix customers on the ad-supported plan are being shorted on content.

Netflix launched its cheaper, ad-supported plan last month.

Reelgood, a streaming search engine and guide, analyzed the catalog sizes of the ad-free tiers and the new ad-supported tier in the U.S. and found that it has 245 fewer movies and 118 fewer TV shows than the streamer’s U.S. ad-free plan.