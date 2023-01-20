Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

FDA declines approval for Lilly Alzheimer’s drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is declining to grant accelerated approval to Eli Lilly’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug.

It’s not an outright rejection — FDA regulators simply want more safety date from more patients before granting a green light.

The problem for Lilly is that this delays the drug’s introduction to the market by several months and gives competitor Biogen’s Alzheimers drug more time to dominate the market.

Mortgage rates reach 4-month low

Mortgage rates in the U.S. decreased for the second week in a row, reaching a four-month low.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan fell to 6.15% from 6.33% last week, according to analysts at Freddie Mac.

The drop in rates to the lowest since September has spurred demand for homebuying and home building.

37 million T-Mobile customers affected by data breach

T-Mobile said a hacker obtained data for 37 million customer accounts, though it didn’t include payment information, passwords, or other sensitive personal data.

The company said it alerted law enforcement and has begun notifying customers whose information may have been accessed.

Netflix added nearly 8 million paid subscribers in fourth quarter

Netflix added 7.66 million paid subscribers during the fourth quarter, more than the 4.57 million wall street expected.

This is the first quarter that Netflix’s new ad-supported service is included in its earnings results. The company launched this cheaper tier in November but has not disclosed what portion of the new subscriptions are from users who have opted for this service.