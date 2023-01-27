Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

U.S. economy grew more than expected at end of 2022

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure we have of the economy, rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected, new government number show.

Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive.

A sharp slide in housing helped pull down the GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth.

IRS adds cryptocurrency question to tax forms

The IRS says taxpayers who are preparing their 2023 tax returns must answer a new question about cryptocurrencies, or face the (financial) consequences.

The question has to do with cryptocurrency and digital assets and any profits or losses made on those.

FDA calls on congress to regulate CBD

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that there are too many unknowns about CBD products to regulate them as food or supplements, and it called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing CBD market.

The marijuana-derived products have become increasingly popular in lotions, tinctures, and food, while their legal status has remained murky in the U.S.

Buzzfeed stocks soar after ai news

Buzzfeed stock surges 200% on plans to use OpenAI to write stories.

The media firm will churn out content with the help of the ChatGPT creator and has inked a partnership with Meta.