Friday’s business headlines

Americans’ outlook on retirement falls to 11-year low

Americans are growing increasingly concerned they won’t be able to retire comfortably, according to a new Gallup Poll.

Just 43% of nonretired adults think they will have enough money to live comfortably when they retire, according to Gallup. That’s the lowest level for that metric since 2012.

A record-low 19% of lower-income adults expect to live comfortably.

Solar investment set to overtake oil production

Global investment in energy is slated to hit roughly $2.8 trillion in 2023, according to a new report from the international energy agency.

The IEA’s world energy investment report said solar investments were expected to attract over $1 billion a day in 2023.

The IEA’s projection is that coal, gas, and oil are still on course to attract “slightly over” $1 trillion of investment this year.

Orange prices rise after lowest crop in 90 years

Orange lovers across the country should expect a sour surprise at the grocery store.

Orange prices are now going up after the latest agriculture report reveals Florida farmers recorded the lowest orange crop in 90 years.

The aftermath of back-to-back hurricanes in 2022, coupled with the devastating impact of citrus greening disease, has left farmers with record-low profits.

DirecTV strikes deal to provide NFL Sunday Ticket package

DirecTV has struck a multiyear deal with Everpass Media to carry the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

The agreement allows continuity for bars and restaurants, which have used DirecTV to bring out-of-market games to crowds on Sundays in previous years.

The agreement will be in effect for the upcoming season.

Southwest Airlines sale runs through June 1

Southwest Airlines has a sale through June 1 for flights throughout the summer and into the fall.

The airline says travel under the deal generally must take place on Tuesdays or Wednesdays between June 13 and November 1.