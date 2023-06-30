Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Gas prices down ahead of July 4th

Travelers will likely encounter packed highways this Fourth of July weekend, but the good news is that gasoline prices are cheaper this year. The national average price of gas was $3.55 per gallon on Thursday, down from $4.87 one year ago, according to AAA.

Eli Lilly to buy remainder of Sigilon Therapeutics

Eli Lilly will buy the rest of Sigilon Therapeutics that it did not own to gain access to experimental cell therapies that can provide longer-term solutions for diabetes patients. The two companies have been partners since 2018 when Eli Lilly paid Sigilon $63 million for a licensing deal to develop cell therapies targeting Type 1 diabetes.

Aspartame to be declared a possible carcinogen

Aspartame — one of the most common artificial sweeteners in the world — is set to be declared a possible carcinogen by the world health organization’s cancer research agency next month, according to a report. Aspartame is 200 times sweeter than table sugar and is found in several products, including Coca-Cola diet sodas, sugar-free Ricola cough drops, and certain sugar-free extra chewing gum products. it is also sold as a tabletop sweetener under the brand names Equal, NutraSweet, and sugar twin.

Sriracha sauce shortage driving up prices

There’s a shortage of sriracha sauce and it’s going for as much as 120 dollars for a pair of bottles online.

there’s been a shortage for the past three years, as the maker has said that its chili peppers have consistently been in short supply.

Stocks climbed Thursday on better-than-expected economic growth. The dow jumped 269 points.

Chatbots infiltrating dating apps

Yes, chatbots have infiltrated dating apps. Some of it is innocent, just people using ai to sound wittier, more confident, and attractive. But others say the ai created profiles may be looking to steal people’s personal information. Dating apps say AI-generated profiles are against their policies.