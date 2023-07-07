Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Monthly jobs report out today

Today’s monthly jobs report from the government is expected to show a job market that is red hot.

The consensus estimate is that payrolls rose by another 240,000 in June, and the unemployment rate is projected to nudge lower to 3.6%.

Average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hits 7.22%

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.22%, according to mortgage news daily.

That’s the highest point since early November.

A report says the u-s is seeing the fastest increase in interest rates since the early 1980s.

New Alzheimer’s drug has full FDA approval

The FDA has approved a new Alzheimer’s drug. It’s from Eisai and Biogen and is called Leqembi.

Medicare has already announced it will broadly cover Leqembi for patients enrolled in the program, though several conditions apply.

Leqembi did slow cognitive decline during trials.

Heavy cannabis use linked to mental illness

Heavy cannabis use has been linked to mental illness, according to a new Danish study.

Researchers found that people who abuse the drug are more likely to be diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder.

In the study, heavy cannabis use was linked to schizophrenia, but researchers can’t determine if cannabis causes it or if people with mental illness are more likely to use marijuana.

AI creates average Indiana home

Yes, real estate company All Star Home wanted to see if artificial intelligence could create the typical home in each state.

Here’s what the AI came up with for Indiana: While each home’s style was slightly different, most homes were spacious with two stories and large, landscaped yards, painting the picture of idealistic homes in each state.