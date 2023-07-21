Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Mortgage rates post the biggest decline since March

Mortgage rates have dropped for the first time in a month as inflation cools. Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan fell to 6.78% from 6.96% the previous week.

Walmart slashes price of its online subscription service

Walmart cuts the price of Walmart+ in half for households that receive food stamps and other government aid.

Amazon has a similar discounted price for prime

Amazon’s palm payments coming to all Whole Foods stores. Whole Foods shoppers in the United States won’t have to bring their wallets to go grocery shopping. All U.S. Whole Foods locations will be outfitted with Amazon one’s palm payment system.

It expects all of the stores will have this by the end of next year.

Amazon One is a palm-based identity service that lets you verify your identity and pay by holding your hand over a scanner at stores and venues.

Apple iPhone models predicted to be in short supply

The latest versions of Apple’s iPhone Pro and pro max models could be in short supply this fall as the tech giant deals with manufacturing woes. Apple and its suppliers have reportedly faced issues with implementing a “new manufacturing process” that will allow it’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and pro max to have a larger screen display than previous models of the smartphone, according to The Information.

The Dow rose more than 100 points to notch its first 9-day rally since 2017. However, the Nasdaq fell as profits are being taken on big gains in tech stocks this year.