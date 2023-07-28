Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Joya Dass.

Patients lost 26% of weight on Eli Lilly obesity drug

Eli Lilly and Co. says its weight-loss drug helped patients lose 26% of their weight. That is more than rivals. Eli Lilly has filed for Food and Drug Administration approval of the injection for chronic weight management.

Smart Gun could be available in December

The first smart gun is finally coming to market. The Wall Street Journal reports guns that use technology to ensure that they can only be fired by their owners, called Smart Guns, have been developed and debated since the 1990s. The BioFire smart gun will be the first widely available for sale if it ships in December as planned.

Nation’s largest electrical grid operator issues emergency alert

The largest electrical grid operator in the u.s. has issued an emergency energy alert. PJM Interconnection issued two alerts as part of its early notification system that conditions might require the use of emergency procedures during the sweeping heat wave. The alert was just to prepare and not an indication that power was failing.

Oil prices hit $80 per barrel for first time since April

U.S. oil prices cracked $80 per barrel for the first time since mid-April on Thursday. The move higher comes a day before Exxon Mobil and Chevron report earnings

The Dow fell Thursday, snapping its longest run since 1987. The blue-chip index fell 237 points after being on track to close higher for a 14th consecutive

Jell-O unveils new logo

Customers will soon see a bigger logo displayed on more colorful packaging and a stronger emphasis on its “zero sugar” appeal for some of its treats. Consumers will start seeing the new packaging this month.