Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

FDA warns baby formula makers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to three major formula makers over quality control concerns.

The warning letters were sent Wednesday to Reckitt/Mead Johnson, Perrigo, and Byheart.

All three companies jumped in to ramp up their manufacturing amid an urgent baby formula shortage last year.

Companies earning revenue from forgotten subscriptions

Companies are making bank off you forgetting you signed up for a subscription.

A new study found that forgotten subscriptions can raise sellers’ revenue by over 200% in some cases.

X to collect biometric information, job history

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will collect ‘biometric information,’ and things like job history in a privacy policy update.

It is part of a new security feature for users willing to fork over $8 per month for the site’s premium subscription plan.

$12B in loans and grants to be available for new EV drivers

The U.S. Department of Energy said it plans to fuel the auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles with $12 billion in loans and grants.

The Energy Department will provide $2 billion in grants and $10 billion in loans to support the conversion of U.S. automaker and supplier facilities into manufacturing centers for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Washington celebrates near-perfect apple growing conditions

Washington state, the nation’s largest apple producer, says it had near-perfect growing conditions.

Most apple orchards in Indiana open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.