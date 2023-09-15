Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS IT’S PREPARED FOR WINTER TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines says that it’s better prepared for the upcoming winter weather. All thanks to the low-cost carrier’s big investments in the improvement of de-icing and staffing.

Last year the company had to cancelled thousands of flights in December due to a massive winter storm that halted their operations.

Johnson & Johnson is updating their logo according to a release.

The update of the logo is part of a brand realignment that serves to unite their medical, technology, and pharmaceutical segments under its brand name.

The classic cursive script logo is being ditched after being used for 130 years. The new logo will be used for both long and short form spelling “J&J” like it often uses.

Disney expects to fall short of its 2024 target by tens of millions of subscribers for Disney+, all according to their last public projections.

Their original goal of 215 to 245 million subscribers was set in August 2022 by Bob Chapek, the then-chief executive officer.

Returning CEO Bob Iger said Disney would no longer provide subscriber forecasts in a statement in February.

AMAZON STOCK HEADS FOR BEST CLOSE IN 17 MONTHS

Amazon stock is heading for their best close in 17 months. Along with adding a board member that has experience in health care.

An analyst recently stated that initiatives in healthcare could accelerate growth at the company.

DON’T FALL FOR FACEBOOK PAYMENT SCAM

You will not have to pay $4.99 monthly to use Facebook.

Viral chain messages claiming that the company is going to start charging fees to all users in order to keep using the social media site are false.