Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass.

STUDIOS, STRIKING WRITERS END ‘MARATHON SESSION’ WITH NO DEAL

The Writers Guild of America and major studios held a marathon of bargaining sessions Thursday. This has lead to no agreement being reached.

Both the writers and the studios will resume negotiations today. Los Angeles Times reports that those close to the negotiations described Wednesday’s tone in terms of bargaining were positive, but reports of the two sides close to a deal were off base.

Google works to push back the expiration of its Chromebooks, addressing concerns said by school administrators that the laptops are not cost effective when they are so short-lived.

Chromebooks are often used in schools because of their low cost. When the laptops expire school districts, sometimes at a cost, recycle them. The schools spend millions of dollars on replacements.

KROGER TO USE MORE LOCAL PRODUCTS AFTER MERGER

Kroger says it will expand its regionally sourced items by 10% if the Albertson’s Grocery acquisition gains regulatory clearance.

The company says it will work with local farmers and have signs highlighting the products. The deal to buy Albertson’s Grocery is expected to close next year.

CORN PRICES NEARING LOWEST SINCE 2020

Corn prices hover near their lowest prices since 2020. Commodity funds have their most negative view on corn in nearly four years.