Friday’s business headlines

POTENTIAL FEDERAL SHUTDOWN AFFECTING STOCK MARKET

Government shutdown is looking quite likely to begin this Sunday, the development has some investors rattled.

While the shutdown isn’t expected to have much impact on the stock market, experts claim it contributed to the S&P 500’s more than five percent dip so far this month.

REPORT: UAW WANTS AT LEAST A 30% RAISE

United Auto Workers Union wants to emerge from their strike against the big three automakers with at least a 30% raise. According to a report from Bloomberg.

This is the level, which is lower than the 40% hike it initially proposed to Ford, GM, and Stellantis, that the union believes will satisfy existing members. The union also believes that it will help organize non-union plants.

25% OF HOURLY WORKERS SAY EMPLOYER DOES NOT OFFER RETIRMENT PLAN

Hourly workers are less confident they will retire comfortably compared to salaried workers. Retirment Benefits provide Human Interest, the survey found that a quarter of employees say their employers don’t offer retirement savings plan at all.

Compared to salaried workers, hourly workers are twice as likely to say don’t have any family members they can rely on.

MICROSOFT CONSIDERS SELLING BING TO APPLE

Microsoft discussed selling the Bing search engine to Apple in a meeting with Apple executives. They discussed the possibility of acquiring Bing, it would have replaced google as the default search engine.

NETFLIX TO SEND FINAL RED ENVELOPE TODAY

Netflix officially shuts down sending red envelope DVD’s Friday. There was hardly any business with mailing DVD’s anymore as consumers switched to streaming.

The first Netflix DVD to ever be shipped out was Beetlejuice.