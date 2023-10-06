Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

SEPTEMBER JOBS REPORT DUE OUT TODAY

The market expects 170 thousand jobs added to the economy last month. The unemployment rate is expected to be about 3.7%.

The numbers are out at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, should the number be too weak it may signal the economy slowing down. Conversely, if the number is too strong it may mean more interest rate hikes.

U.S. OIL PRICES MARK BIGGEST 1-DAY DECLINE IN 1 YEAR

U.S. oil prices went down by 5.6%, making it $84.22 per barrel on Wednesday. This marks the biggest decline in a year.

This is helping make gas prices lower as the national gas prices dipped to $3.77 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. This is 11 cents below the 2023 peak last month.

ADOBE ANALYTICS: LAYAWAY SPENDING TO REACH NEW RECORD

Buy now pay later services will hit a record this holiday season, according to adobe analytics. Increasingly cash-strapped U.S. shoppers struggle with higher prices and rising borrowing costs.

The buy now pay later apps work like layaway where someone can stretch payments over a longer period of time.

APPLE CONSIDERS REPLACING GOOGLE AS DEFAULT SEARCH ENGINE

Apple held talks with search engine company DuckDuckGo to replace google as the default search engine. DuckDuckGo executive chief officer Gabriel Weinberg testified that his company had roughly 20 meetings and phone calls with Apple executives in 2018 and 2019.

These meetings revolved around DuckDuckGo becoming the default search engine for private browsing modes.

In private mode, Safari doesn’t track websites that a user visits or keep a history of what a person has accessed.

MCDONALD’S BRINGS BACK MCRIB

Despite a farewell tour, McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib. However, the McRib won’t be available nationwide and McDonald’s isn’t saying the exact locations where customers can find it.