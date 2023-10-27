Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

UPS ISSUES WARNING ABOUT ECONOMY

UPS issues warning about the economy, the delivery company reported sharply lower earnings and expects a slower global economy.

FOOD-INSECURE HOUSEHOLDS WITH CHILDREN INCREASE BY 1 MILLION

Food insecurity among families with children increased from last year.

Children were food insecure in 3.3 million households during 2022, an increase of one million families from 2021, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The USDA does not delve into factors behind the changes in food insecurity, but experts point to the loss of federal aid from the COVID-19 pandemic as a major reason for this increase in 2022.

AMAZON PROFIT TRIPLED FROM JULY TO SEPTEMBER

Amazon said profit tripled to nearly $10 billion from July to September. Amazon attempts to engineer a rebound in its e-commerce business following a slowdown after pandemic-induced heights.

The company reined in costs across its North America unit, slashing roughly 27,000 corporate jobs streamlining its operations.

SPEAKER JOHNSON’S FIRST BIG BILL CUTS CLIMATE CHANGE FUNDING

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s first big bill cuts Biden’s climate change funding. the measure would end rebates for energy-efficient appliances.

It also slashes funds for other programs to counter climate change.

CHIPOTLE’S HIGHER PRICES HELPED PROFITS

Chipotle’s Mexican Grill’s earnings beat expectations, helped by higher menu prices for its burritos and bowls.

Costs of beef and queso went up this quarter, largely offsetting last year’s menu price hikes. Earlier this month, the restaurant chain raised menu prices for the first time in more than a year, citing inflation.