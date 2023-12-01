Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

AI could take jobs from white-collar workers

Artificial intelligence could be bad news for white-collar workers, especially management consultants and business analysts, who are most at risk of having their jobs automated by AI.

A new report by the United Kingdom’s Department of Education also warned that financial managers and directors, certified accountants, and psychologists are at risk.

The jobs least likely to be taken over by AI include professional athletes and hands-on workers like roofers, landscapers, cleaners, painters and decorators, and road construction workers.

Meta sues Federal Trade Commission

Meta has sued the Federal Trade Commission in an attempt to prevent regulators from reopening the company’s landmark $5 billion privacy settlement from 2020.

Meta argues in the complaint that the FTC has acted as both prosecutor and judge.

The FTC proposed in May to expand the terms of the company’s settlement to include new restrictions barring it from monetizing the personal data of users under age 18. The agency also called for new limitations on Meta’s use of facial recognition.

Sellers change return policies due to expenses

With the cost of accepting a product return averaging $30, retailers are increasingly likely to tell you to keep an unwanted item rather than send it back

Reuters reports as many as 59% of sellers have adopted “returnless” policies for certain products.

Stores don’t identify these products for fear that people will abuse the policy.

Texas attorney general sues Pfizer over COVID vaccine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pfizer, alleging that the pharmaceutical giant lied about the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Paxton said Pfizer’s claim that its vaccine possessed 95% efficacy against infection was “Highly misleading.”

Pfizer said paxton’s lawsuit has “No merit.”