Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Us government runs up half a trillion dollars

The U.S. government ran up another half a trillion dollars in red ink in the first quarter of its fiscal year.

The Treasury Department says compared to last year, which saw a deficit of $1.7 trillion, 2024 is running even hotter.

red sea attacks could increase gas prices

Oil jumped at the U.S. and its Allies launched airstrikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. The militants are attacking ships transporting oil and goods in the Red Sea.

Not only could this drive-up prices at the pump but could also mean some items can’t make it to store shelves.

homelessness rises across the country

Homelessness is on the rise across the U.S. The housing and urban development says North Carolina has 9 homeless for every 10,000 residents.

That was on the low end compared to other states. Experts blame the high cost of housing for rising homelessness.

Tesla increase pay for factory workers

Tesla boosts pay for us factory workers that the UAW wants to unionize. All U.S, production associates, material handlers, and quality inspectors are getting a “market adjustment pay increase” but Bloomberg didn’t find out how much the pay increases were.

Netflix’s cheaper ad-tier now has 23 million monthly active users. This is the basic with ads plan for $6.99 monthly that rolled out in November 2022.

The ad-tier subscriptions account for approximately 30% of all new signups.