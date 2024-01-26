Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

lilly now worth more than tesla

Lilly is now worth more than Tesla, with Tesla’s market cap Thursday at $581 billion, lower then Eli Lilly’s $595 billion.

E.V. sales in the U.S. are slowly hurting Tesla’s business.

big ten and sec teams dominate rich list

The Sec and Big Ten dominate the list of the schools that make the most money from sports.

Business Insider says Indiana University ranked 23rd bringing in 126 million in sports a year. 50 million from football and 21 million from men’s basketball are included in that.

Notre Dame ranked sixth with 170 million in revenue, 106 million from football.

Purdue wasn’t ranked in the top 23, Ohio state was ranked number one.

one-third of hoosiers spend up to 50% income on rent

More than 12 million Americans are spending at least half their entire paycheck on rent. The Harvard study cited “rapidly rising rents during the pandemic” and a shortage of affordable units.

The study found more than a third of Hoosier rents spend between 45% and 50% of income on rent.

Financial advisors have traditionally recommended not spending any more than a quarter of income on rent.

u.s. economy ahead of china thanks to shoppers

The U.S. has pulled further ahead of China in the race for world’s biggest economy, thanks in part to a vibrant American consumer.

China was expected to overtake the U.S. Economy over the next world’s two largest economies are getting further apart.

China hasn’t recovered from the Pandemic shutdowns.

cleanliness most important factor for restaurants

44% of Americans say cleanliness is the number one thing they look for when dining out.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of P&G professional, the survey found that Americans value tidiness so much that three in five said that uncleanliness would be a deal breaker when it comes to both restaurants and hotels.