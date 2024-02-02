Search
Friday’s business headlines

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

LAYOFFS SURGED IN JANUARY

Layoffs surged 136% in January, according to a new report published by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas.

They found companies planned 82,000 job cuts in January.

Financial companies bore the brunt of the job losses in January.

PEOPLE USING FAKE DRUGS DUE TO SHORTAGES

Ozempic and Wegovy shortages are driving demand for counterfeit weight loss drugs.

The counterfeit drugs could be dangerous for people. These fake versions are often sold through unregulated channels like social media platforms.

Nicotine pouches are becoming more popular at work, especially in demanding industries. Bloomberg says sales of Zyn soared more than 65% compared to a year ago according to maker Phillip Morris.

Some use the pouches to enhance performance, but they are created to help people quit smoking.

DUKE ENERGY IS WORKING TO ELIMINATE COAL USE

Duke Energy is in the process of cleaning up and closing its coal ash basins while working to meet an increasing demand for power in the Carolinas.

Duke hopes this move will eliminate the coal ash that is a byproduct of the coal process and led to a spill 10 years ago.

