INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Meijer

A drug-free program at Meijer reaches 50 million

Meijer’s program allows for anyone to participate, so long as they receive a prescription from a doctor. The customers pay nothing regardless of co-pay or insurance for drugs eligible.

Meijer estimates that it has given over $650 million in prescription drugs.

Toys R Us

Toys R Us’ long-awaited comeback is finally official and Houston is playing a big role in that.

Its owner, Tru Kids Brands, announced Thursday that Toys R Us is being reborn in the United States with two new stores.

Those stores are in the galleria and Paramus, New Jersey.

The stores are more experiential with activities planned and toys for kids to play with and less about aisles and aisles of toys in boxes.

Microsoft

Microsoft is killing it in all of its businesses expect for one.

Its cloud business is the strongest with LinkedIn also performing well.

But its gaming business is lagging at least until Mircosoft unveils a new Xbox gaming console.

Kitkat

Nestle is making “no sugar added” chocolate bars – specifically Kitkat bars.

While it doesn’t have any refined sugar and lower levels overall, they are still extracting sugar out of the cacao fruit’s pulp.

It still tastes good but is a whole lot better for us. According to Nestle, it’s also more enviromentally-friendly since they’re using part of the fruit that is typically trashed.