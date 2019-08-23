INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

United snacks in economy

United Airlines is making changes to their snacks in economy.

United in recent months has been offering passengers in economy cabins the option to select one of three free snacks – Byrd’s Maple Leaf Waffers, a stroopwafel or the omnipresent small bag of pretzels.

But effective as soon as this week on some flights, United said it will start switching out the packet of wafers for a Lotus Biscoff cookie.

A United spokeswoman indicated on Thursday that the carrier feels it’s the right snack to introduce into the rotation “just in time for the cooler months.”

Overstock CEO

Overstock’s CEO resigned the post over controversial comments about the Russian probe.

Patrick Byrne stepped down a week after saying he was in a romantic relationship with a Russian spy and involved in an FBI probe into Russia and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Byrne said his presence may affect and complicate all manner of business relationships, from insurability to strategic discussions regarding our retail business so that is why he resigned.

Salesforce

Salesforce is a stock to watch Friday.

The company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and raised its forecast for the year.

This is the first profit report from Salesforce since it bought software company Tableau and others.

Stockmarket

The Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell with speak Friday morning at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, an important gathering of central bankers and economists.

His is in the tough spot of being under siege from his own committee as well as an angry president and financial markets that are losing confidence in the Fed’s ability to prevent a recession.