INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look Friday’s business headlines.

Farmland values

Purdue says both farmland and cash rents – what farmers pay to farm someone else’s land – are down across Indiana.

The survey says the value dropped about 5% compared to 2018.

The drop in farmland value is one more thing that’s been bothering farmers this year along with trade issues and a historically wet spring planting season.

Kroger

Korger’s Simple Truth brand will launch a number of plant-based products in the fall.

Simple Truth will include plant-based meatless burger patties, cookie dough, pasta sauces, deli slices, dips and more.

Studies have shown that more consumers have been adopting a flexitarian lifestyle, where they reduce meat consumption for health and environmental reasons.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is trying a creative new approach to retail.

The department store chain, which opens two “Nordstrom Local” concept stories in Manhattan this month, will accept merchandise returns from rivals like Macy’s and Kohl’s in the new small-format, regardless of whether Nordstrom carries that item.

Executives say when customers hold on to items they don’t wait for long periods of time, it prevents retailers from ultimately re-selling those shoes or blouse to other shoppers and is a missed opportunity.

They are just testing this program in New York at the moment.

Jobs report

Investors will get a pulse on the health of the labor market Friday morning.

The consensus is 160,000 jobs were added in the U.S. last month.

The unemployment rate will hold steady at 3.7%.

The August jobs report comes at a critical time, as trade tensions, slowing global growth and overall uncertainty keep investors on edge.