INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Amazon

Amazon is purchasing 100,000 electric vans – the largest order of EV delivery vehicle ever.

Amazon’s purchase of the Rivian vehicles as part of its plan to convert its delivery fleet to 100% renewable energy 2030. The e-commerce retailer already runs 40% of its fleet on renewable energy.

Airbnb

Airbnb announced plans to go public next year.

The startup did not specify a timeline beyond “during 2020.”

Airbnb has not clarified whether it has confidentially filed its S-1 IPO paperwork, which would include basic financial information for potential investors to consider.

An Airbnb spokesperson declined to comment when asked whether the paperwork has been filed.

Tesla

Tesla’s Model 3 electric sedan has earned the top safety rating fro the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, becoming the first Tesla to do so.

The IIHS has given the Model 3 its highest rating, Top Safety pick, its said the Model 3 earned good ratings across the board for crashworthiness.

Facebook

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with President Trump at the White House Thursday, part of a series of visits with lawmakers who have been critical of the social media giant.

A Facebook spokesperson described the meeting with Trump as “good” and “constructive” and said Zuckerberg was in Washington “meeting with policymakers to hear their concerns and talk about future internet regulation.”

Trump also tweeted an image Thursday evening of himself shaking hands with Zuckerberg at the White House.