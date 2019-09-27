INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Toxic work environment

The 2020 elections could mean a bruising office atmosphere.

Worker turnover because of “toxic” office culture has already cost companies $223 billion in the past five years, up 24% from 2008 to 2012, according to findings from the Society for Human Resource Management.

The group’s hotline already received 60,000 queries this year on how to handle politics in the workplace.

Sick kids

Seven in 10 parents admit to sending sick kids to school.

Most parents in the Essity Survey blamed work pressure for not keeping their children home. Almost one in three said they couldn’t afford to miss any more time on the job and more than one in five worried about what their co-workers would think of them if they stayed home to care for their children.

Facebook

The U.S. Justice Department will open an antitrust investigation of Facebook, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

It will mark the fourth recent investigation of the social media company which also faces probes by the Federal Trade Commission, a group f state attorneys general led by New York and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Gas prices

In the aftermath of the attacks on Saudi oil, gasoline prices jumped by more than 10 cents per gallon between September 16 and September 23.

The EIA said the largest weekly increase in gas prices since early September 2017, when in the wake of Hurricane Harvey gas prices jumped 28 cents per gallon in one week.