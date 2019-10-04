INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

McRib

McDonald’s confirmed that the McRib will be returning Oct. 7, though some people have been spotting it already and sharing it on social media.

The sandwich, which has a cult following, will be returning to more than 10,000 McDonald’s locations this month.

For those who haven’t had one it’s a pork patty covered in barbeque sauce and topped with slivered onions and pickles, all on a hoagie-style bun.

Taxes

Americans spent more on taxes in 2018 than on food, clothing, and health care combined.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the combined payments for the average American consumer unit made for five categories was $18,617.

Average Americans spent $14,758 on food, clothing, and medical costs.

Mall vacancies

Shopping male vacancies are at an 8-year high.

Reis Data says 9% of the units were vacant in the recent quarter.

Vacancy rates also improved during the past year in 43 cities, including Seatle, Las Vegas and Chicago.

But retail vacancies increased by 2.4% in Syracuse, New York to reach 14% during the past year.

Jobs report

The Labor Department’s Jobs report will be released today.

We’ve had a string of bad economic numbers this week so today’s jobs report is crucial.

One thing it won’t show: The striking GM workers.