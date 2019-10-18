INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Colleges

Colleges are increasingly turning to tracking software to learn more about potential applicants.

The Washington Post reports schools can build profiles on applicants that predict how likely they are to need financial aid, using data like how long they spend on the school’s financial aid page.

For some schools, there is no way to opt out.

Chick-fil-A

CHick-fil-A launched a new “Dine-In Mobile Ordering” technology via its Chick-fil-A app that lets customers order from a table in the restaurant and eliminates the need to stand in line or place an order at the counter.

The dine-in mobile ordering tech became available starting Friday at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.

Ford

Ford announced the launch of the largest electric vehicle charging network in the U.S.

Ford doesn’t currently offer any electric vehicles, but it announced Thursday that, once it does, it will offer the largest network of electric vehicle chargers of any automaker – including Tesla.

In 2020, Ford will begin selling an electric crossover SUV with styling based on the Ford Mustang.

Tariffs

From olive growers to winemakers, small firms in Europe are bracing from $7.5 billion in U.S. tariffs that go into effect Friday.

American importers will have to pay 25% more for Italian cheese, French wines, Spanish olives and scotch whiskey.