INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

GM, UAW

Unionized workers at several major General Motors factories have voted to back a proposed labor contract.

Final results are expected Friday night.

The nationwide strike has gone on for six weeks.

If approved, the workers will go back to the job and the UAW will begin negotiations with Ford and Chrysler.

CVS recall

CVS Health is removing 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder from stores after a recall.

Johnson & Johnson issued a recall of 33,000 bottles of its baby powder last week after testing found trace amounts of asbestos in a single bottle.

Johnson & Johnson has said that its baby powder is safe.

Umpires

Someday robots may be calling balls and strikes at the World Series.

A computer officially called balls and strikes in regular competition for the first time in the game’s history in the United States at a minor league all-star game.

Some of the high tech umpires use a smartphone to make the calls and a human intervenes only if there is a problem.

Amazon earnings

Amazon’s profit fell for the first time in more than two years in the third quarter, and the company expects another earnings decline in the holiday shopping season.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the company is ramping up to make their 25th holiday the best ever for Prime customers – with millions of products available for free one day.