INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Nestle recall

Neslte USA is recalling ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House cookie dough products.

There are possible rubber pieces in the cookies.

The products, which were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nesle Toll House cookie dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs.”

Apple TV

Apple’s streaming service launches today.

It has just a handful of original program. It also lacks a warehouse of old shows and franchise films that can reliably draw nostalgic viewers and produce spinoffs.

A subscription costs $4.99 a month, with usage allowed for up to six family members.

Internet shutdown

CNet reports that government shutdowns of the internet -some temporary – are on the rise.

In 2018, there were 196 documented internet shutdowns across 25 countries, primarily in Asia and Africa, according to a report released by the Keep It On Coalition. Of those 196 shutdowns, 134 took place in India.

Jobs report

Economists expect Friday’s jobs report will show job growth slumped to a five-month low in October.

The report will reflect the 46,000 striking GM workers, as well as related effects from any idling at the company’s suppliers and contractors.

Economists expect 85,000 jobs added and for the jobless rate to rise to 3.6%.