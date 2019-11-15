INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Energizer expanding

Energizer Holdings in looking to set up packaging and distribution operations in Johnson County.

The battery company’s subsidiary, Energizer Manufacturing, plans to invest more than $62 million to equip a recently-completed, 933,00-square-foot shell building at Franklin Tech Park and create 440 jobs.

The company is requesting a 10-year tax abatement for the project.

Walmart

Walmart unveiled its 37-page holiday sales circular at Walmart.com, one of the most anticipated Black Friday ads of the season.

Sure to grab the attention of holiday shoppers are a $249 iPad, $129 Apple Watch and 50-inch 4K television for $149.

Boeing

Boeing is dumping one of its most ambitious forays into automation: the robots that build two main fuselage sections for its 777 jetliners and an upgraded version known as the 777X.

Instead, the planemaker will rely on skilled mechanics to manually insert fasteners into holes drilled along the circumference.

Boeing says the shift to the new human-plus-machine system began the second quarter and should be completed by year’s end.

Medicare

Medicare premiums and deductibles are rising next year.

The centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said both will increase by 7%.

The increases are due to higher drug costs.