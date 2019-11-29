INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Facebook, Instagram down

Facebook’s family of apps experienced a “major outage” Thursay.

Users from around the world took to social media to complain that they were having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram, in particular.

Facebook said the outage was due to an issue in one of its central software systems, the company is now monitoring for a full recovery.

Christmas ham

The Christmas ham may cost more this year.

China says the worst of its pork crisis might be over but prices are still expected to be higher than last year.

China had an outbreak of swine flu and 130 million pigs had to be killed.

Millennial Christmas trees

Christmas tree sellers across the country are expecting an influx of new and returning customers this holiday season after experiencing a surge in sales last year.

Industry insiders say the increase in tree purchases is fueled primarily by millennials who are settling down and starting families of their own.

Online shopping

Early data released by Adobe shows the online retail sales on Thanksgiving Day will reach $4.2 billion.

That represents a 14% year-over-year increase from last year’s sales total of $3.7 billion.

As of Thursday night, $470 million in goods have been sold online, with more than a third of those sales coming from mobile devices.