INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Robot

The astronaut assistant known as Cimon 2 just launched for the orbiting lab aboard SpaceX’s Robotic Dragon Cargo capsule, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The robot is trained to react to tones in human voices and it’s meant to improve the way humans and robots can work together.

Santa

Retailers looking to get Americans off e-commerce sites and into physical stores this holiday season may be relying on Santa Claus more than ever. Malls and department store chains are increasingly marketing photos with Santa to get customers to come to their stores.

Santas earn anywhere from $4,000 to $5,000 for store and mall appearances during the holidays, according to the Santa Claus Conservatory, an online school for Santas.

Nordstrom

Robotics, at one of Nordstrom’s nine U.S. distribution centers, is being expanded.

The retailer is testing ways to speed deliveries and cut down on cardboard waste while tackling other supply chain headaches.

Retailers are trying to figure out how to make same-day delivery less costly.

Jobs report

The economy is expected to have added 180,000 or more jobs in November.

The Labor Department released those numbers today.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.6%.

That would be an improvement from October which reflected the GM strike.