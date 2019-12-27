INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Joya Dass.

FAA drone rule

A new Federal Aviation Administration drone rule would let police track the aircraft.

As more and more drones fill the skies, the main aviation regulator in the U.S. wants to be able to keep an eye on them.

The FAA proposed a rule that calls for most drones to have remote IDs that would let officials track them in real time.

The rule would apply to all drones required to register with the agency, which means recreational drones of about a half a pound or less would be exempt.

Natural gas production increase

U.S. natural gas production had its biggest one-year increase on record in 2018.

Driven by now more than decade-old advancements in hydraulic fracturing technology, production increased by 11 percent increase from 2017.

That led to a more 50 percent gain in gas exports, through LNG tankers and pipelines.

Airline profits

U.S. airlines are set to post their 10th consecutive year of profits, the longest stretch in at least four decades.

Labor unions want a piece of that success.

Next year, major U.S. carriers will be negotiating labor agreements with more than 120,000 unionized employees.

Beer makers face tough times

A new study says teens are rejecting beer and cigarettes.

But they are choosing vaping and pot instead.

The analysis done by Wall Street firm Cowen who talked to 8th, 10th and 12th graders.

Mortgage rates stay low

Mortgage buyer Freddie Cac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.74 percent from 3.73 percent last week.

Freddie Mac expects mortgage rates to remain low through the first half of 2020.