INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Financial aid

With rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran this week, some students are fretting that the first step in getting financial aid for college is also the first step in getting drafted.

The free application for federal student aid, which asks men whether they have registered with the Selective Service System, could prioritize them in case of a draft and some are worried that would make them ore likely to be drafted.

But filling out the federal aid form won’t get you drafted, experts say.

Car hack

The threat of regular people having their vehicles carjacked by cyber attackers is real.

Cyber experts tell the Detroit Free Press that computer hackers on the other side of the world could – while you’re driving – crash your navigation system, cut your brakes, disrupt your steering or remotely take control of your vehicle.

Automakers all over the world are working to protect and upgrade technology in cars so that hackers can’t take control.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will try paying some managers $100,000 a year.

The fast-food chain also said that as of January 1, all of its company employees “can become eligible to receive” at least 24 hours of paid sick time per calendar year.

Jobs report

Friday is another jobs report day.

Economists expect 160,000 jobs were created in December and wages grew by 3.1% year over year, according to Dow Jones.

Some economists say the report could contain an upside surprise or two.

One reason may be the increasing willingness of employers to raise wages as they struggle to retain and attract talent in a tight job market.