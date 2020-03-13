Friday’s business headlines

Business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Foxconn

Apple iPhone assembler Foxxconn Technology has resumed production at its mainland China factories.

Production has “exceeded expectations” since it resumed after coronavirus outbreak prompted an extended halt of work at Foxxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer.

Russia, coronavirus

A popular Johns Hopkins University website used to track the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could be used by cybercriminals to spread malware, according to noted cybersecurity blogger Brian Krebs.

Russian language cyberhackers had accessed the site and installed malware.

Checkpoint software warned that coronavirus-themed domains are 50% more likely to be malicious.

Federal Reserve

The FED announced a bold new initiative in an effort to calm market tumult amid the coronavirus meltdown.

In all, the new moves pump in up to $1.5 trillion into the financial system in an effort to combat potential freezes brought on by the coronavirus.

Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by almost 10% on Thursday as fears of the coronavirus escalated – it’s the biggest decline since the stock market crash of 1987.

The Dow lost 2,352 points at the close of the, down 9.98%, to 21,200.

That’s the Dow’s worst day since the “Black Monday” crash 33 years ago that saw the Dow plummet 22%.

IMPD makes arrest in February homicide

by: Staff Reports /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in a February 27 homicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 21-year-old Daniel Blackwell has been taken into custody in connection to Jeremiah Harden’s homicide.

On February 27, just before 4 p.m., officers were called to the 5000 block of Eagles Watch Drive for a report of shots fired.

Once on the scene, officers discovered an unresponsive man, later identified as Harden. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On March 6, IMPD detectives carried out a search warrant in the 6900 block of Holly Springs Place, where Blackwell was arrested.

He faces preliminary charges of murder and robbery.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

