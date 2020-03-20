Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Medical TV

A handful of medical TV shows have lent their masks, gloves and other equipment to hospitals.

Many of the shows are on hiatus during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many hospitals are faced with an inevitable shortage of supplies for medical personnel.

Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza is hiring workers.

Since more Americans are getting food delivery, it needs delivery people, pizza makers, managers and others.

Those interested should visit jobs.dominos.com.

Costco

Some Costco stores are banning returns on items like toilet paper, soap and rice as people panic-buy amid coronavirus fears.

Stores are running out of some of these items.

Three employees in different Costco warehouses in the Northeast, Texas and Illinois told Business Insider that their stores have recently implemented the policy to reject returns on items that are in high demand.

Carnival Cruise line

Carnival Cruise says it would be using cruise ships from four of its brands to serve as temporary hospitals in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s largest cruise line suggested ships could be used mainly to treat non-coronavirus patients, in order to free bed up in land-based hospitals.