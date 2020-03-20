Business

Friday’s business headlines

The latest business headlines

Share

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Medical TV

A handful of medical TV shows have lent their masks, gloves and other equipment to hospitals.

Many of the shows are on hiatus during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many hospitals are faced with an inevitable shortage of supplies for medical personnel.

Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza is hiring workers.

Since more Americans are getting food delivery, it needs delivery people, pizza makers, managers and others.

Those interested should visit jobs.dominos.com.

Costco

Some Costco stores are banning returns on items like toilet paper, soap and rice as people panic-buy amid coronavirus fears.

Stores are running out of some of these items.

Three employees in different Costco warehouses in the Northeast, Texas and Illinois told Business Insider that their stores have recently implemented the policy to reject returns on items that are in high demand.

Carnival Cruise line

Carnival Cruise says it would be using cruise ships from four of its brands to serve as temporary hospitals in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s largest cruise line suggested ships could be used mainly to treat non-coronavirus patients, in order to free bed up in land-based hospitals.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Andrew Yang’s nonprofit to spend more than $1 million to aid families impacted by coronavirus

National /

Nonprofit starts delivery, pickup service to those 55 and older in Bartholomew County

Local /

Falling temperatures Friday

Weather /

Big3 planning April reality-style tournament while under quarantined conditions

Sports /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.