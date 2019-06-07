Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Callaway club

Artificial intelligence is driver the golf industry in ways the world has never seen. Robots can now help you improve your golf swing.

Callaway has designed a driver called “The Epic Flash: to get more ball speed for distance. The robot can crush drives with swings up to 110 miles per hour.

It is the number one selling club since January and has become so popular that it’s already helped pros win 18 tournaments worldwide, so far this year.

USDA GMO food

The Trump administration proposes easing rules on genetically engineered crops.

The new rules would exempt many modified plants from regulation, according to Bloomberg.

The overhaul would cut the cost of developing genetically engineered plants.

Boeing 737

Southwest and American say ground of the Boeing 737 Max hurt their on-time performance.

They told the Department of Transportation they weren’t able to live up to passenger expectations.

Southwest has the largest number of 737 Maxes in its fleet.

Mortgage rates

Mortgage rates keep falling and are now at a two-year low.

The 30-year rate, according to Freddie Mac, now sits at 3.82%.

Trade tensions and slowing economics have kept mortgage rates below 4%.