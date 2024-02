Frontier will begin nonstop flights from PHL to IND

A Frontier Airlines plane is seen at Cancun International Airport on Dec. 8, 2021, in, Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (WISH) — Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Indianapolis in May, the passenger carrier announced Wednesday.

The flights from Philadelphia International Airport will be three times weekly starting May 21.

Indianapolis International Airport was one of a number of new one-way, nonstop flights from Philadelphia that were announced Wednesday.