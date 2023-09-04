Search
Frozen chicken strips recalled over plastic concerns

(Provided Photo/CNN)
by: CNN
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips because they could contain pieces of plastic.

The affected cartons say “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal” on them.

They have ‘best if used by dates’ of Dec. 11, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025, or Jan. 7, 2025.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Services says there has been at least one reported injury.

Anyone with the recalled product is urged to throw them away or return them to the store.

